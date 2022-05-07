WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Blaugrana needed all three points against fifth-placed Betis to be sure of a top-four finish and looked set to be frustrated after Marc Bartra cancelled out Ansu Fati's opener.

But Alba unleashed an outrageous volley into the roof of the Betis net with almost the final kick of the game to achieve Barca's aim with three matches to spare.

The result was perhaps harsh on Betis, which passed up its own chances to complete a first LaLiga double over Barca, yet there was no arguing with the quality of the decisive goal.

Dani Alves was the provider, sending over a pinpoint cross from the right for Alba to run on and fire home with maximum power, silencing the home crowd.

Ansu Fati's goal came just minutes after he was brought on from the bench, further enhancing his star quality at just 19 years of age, but when Bartra bundled home a scrappy finish from a set-piece delivery, Betis looked to have rescued a point.

But it wasn't to be thanks to Alba's rocket, which gave Rui Silva – who replaced an injured Claudio Bravo in the first half and performed superbly – no chance at all.

Barcelona's next target is to finish second in LaLiga, and it will try to do that by winning its remaining three matches against Celta Vigo, Getafe and Villarreal.