Atletico was 3-1 up after an hour and remained in that position until the second minute of added time, when Hugo Duro pulled one back for the host.

The Valencia substitute repeated the trick four minutes later to dramatically level the scores, turning Goncalo Guedes' free-kick past Jan Oblak at the near post.

Simeone refused to point the finger at any of his players for the dropped points or begrudge Valencia their turnaround, blaming only himself for the result.

"[My players] played an extraordinary match for 80 or 85 minutes," Simeone said to Movistar after the game. "The pity is that those points no longer return.

"In the end, they played everything to bet on a goal from a set piece. They were ready and focused and it is a deserved draw for Valencia.

“What I have to say I will say in the dressing room. It is hard to lose points, mistakes are punished in football.

"It was a great game, with 80 to 85 very good minutes, great personality and unfortunately, sometimes we are right, today we are wrong. It is the coach's fault. [I made mistakes in] in-game situations.

"I would not single out any footballer, if you have to single someone out, it is the coach, not any player."

The draw sees Atletico lose pace in its LaLiga title defence, remaining in fourth behind Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Simeone's men will renew their bid to retain the league crown when they host Osasuna after the international break on 21 November.