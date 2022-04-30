WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

On the day Atleti saw its LaLiga crown taken by Real Madrid, it suffered a potentially damaging 2-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

It remained in fourth after the defeat, but fifth-placed Real Betis can cut the gap to just a point if it overcomes Getafe on Tuesday (AEST).

Los Colchoneros face a tough run-in that sees them play champion Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad in three of their four remaining games.

Asked at a media conference if he was worried about not securing a top-four spot, Simeone said: "It occupies me. You have to know how to be in difficult moments and there have been a few in recent years.

"We will see who is up for this difficult moment. The responsibility rests with me. I am the first one responsible for whether it happens or not.

"Everyone needs to stay calm, there are four games left."

Athletic was good value for its win, which came courtesy of an early Mario Hermoso own goal and a second-half penalty from Inaki Williams.

The result meant Atleti has now failed to score in its past two LaLiga games – the first time it has done that since October 2020 when it drew blanks against Huesca and Villarreal.

Simeone had no complaints with his side's effort, though, and said there is no lack of desire to achieve a top-four spot.

"The first few minutes weren't good, then the team improved," he said. "Their first goal hit Hermoso and went in; Carrasco's strike does the same but goes wide. These are the small details that matter.

"If you see how they train, how they work and commit to doing what we say, then there is nothing to say. There is no lack of commitment or intensity.

"There is anxiety and the desire to achieve the goal of the club."

Atleti is next in action on 9 May (AEST) when it hosts Los Blancos in El Derbi at Wanda Metropolitano.