A second-half double from Ivan Rakitic and Papu Gomez snatched a 4-3 victory for Sevilla, which twice had to come from behind at Balaidos.

The comeback puts Sevilla six points behind Atletico Madrid, which drew away at Real Betis to give further encouragement to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane's side beat Barca 2-1 in Saturday's Clasico at the Alfredo di Stefano.

For weeks it has looked like only Real Madrid and Barcelona could overhaul struggling Atletico but 13 points from 15 has put Sevilla back in sight of the top three.

Fourth place is all-but secure for Julen Lopetegui's side, which has a 14-point advantage over fifth-placed Real Sociedad, which it faces next weekend. Celta stays10th.

Jules Kounde's header gave Sevilla an early lead but Celta hit back with two goals in three minutes, both from Iago Aspas, the first from the penalty spot after a foul from Kounde.

Fernando pulled Sevilla level again with a deflected shot, only for Brais Mendez's superb lob to restore Celta's lead before Rakitic and Gomez, on as a substitute, sealed a dramatic victory.