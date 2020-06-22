Paco Alcacer put Villarreal ahead on 18 minutes and Pau Torres restored the lead on the stroke of half-time after Sevilla captain Sergio Escudero had drilled in from outside the area.

Munir El Haddadi ensured Sevilla came away with a point that put it back above Atletico Madrid, which faces Levante on Wednesday (AEST), with an equaliser on 63 minutes to snap Villarreal's three-match winning run.

The draw pushed Villarreal into the Europa League spots at the expense of Real Sociedad, while the introduction of Bruno for the final few minutes marked the end of an injury-decimated spell dating back to May 2017.

Sí, ganar es muy importante, pero que tu gente te reciba así... 😍



¡Te lo mereces, capitán 💛!



Así ha sido la ovación que se ha llevado Bruno Soriano en el vestuario tras su esperado regreso. #VuelveBruno



👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Lr78w5EY9P — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) June 22, 2020

Bruno, who was part of the Spain squad at Euro 2016, made his first appearance in 1,128 days when he replaced Alcacer, having been sidelined for the best part of three seasons by a career-threatening knee injury.