The Moroccan backed up his midweek Champions League double in Sevilla's last-16 exit at the hands of Borussia Dortmund with a 27th-minute winner.

Julen Lopetegui's men bounced back from successive league defeats to move six points clear of fifth-placed Real Sociedad, which lost 1-0 at Granada, in the race for the Champions League.

Sevilla is 12 points behind leader Atletico Madrid, with a game in hand.

Betis, on a four-match winning run and only six points behind its city rival before kick-off, proved tough opponent at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The key moment came when Jesus Navas's long ball over the top was brilliantly brought down by En-Nesyri, who then rounded goalkeeper Joel Robles and slotted in from a tight angle, on the run.

The 23 year-old has now scored 20 goals this season in all competitions.

Betis fought hard but struggled to create any clear-cut chances and its hopes of forcing a way into the top four now appear remote.

Earlier in the day Real Sociedad's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a blow with a defeat at Granada.

The visitor's seven-game unbeaten streak in La Liga was ended.

Granada moved up to eighth thanks to defender German Sanchez's 52nd-minute goal.

Atletico Madrid leads city rival Real Madrid by six points at the top of the table after its goalless draw at Getafe, when Madrid beat Elche.

Third-placed Barcelona could move within four points of Atletico when it hosts bottom side Huesca on Tuesday (AEDT).