WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Barca revealed the right-back's omission from the session on Twitter just two days before their next fixture at Real Mallorca.

The Blaugrana are two points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga ahead of the league's resumption on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Training session with available first team players. N. Semedo did not train as per protocol established by La Liga. pic.twitter.com/Fl3iaLODFu — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) June 11, 2020

Semedo was kept out of training after reports emerged with pictures apparently showing the defender attending a birthday party and breaching social-distancing measures.