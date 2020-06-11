WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT
Barca revealed the right-back's omission from the session on Twitter just two days before their next fixture at Real Mallorca.
The Blaugrana are two points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga ahead of the league's resumption on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Semedo was kept out of training after reports emerged with pictures apparently showing the defender attending a birthday party and breaching social-distancing measures.