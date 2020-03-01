Diego Simeone's men had seemingly got somewhere close to their best again over their previous two matches, but at RCDE Stadium they were fortunate to come away with a point, as their underwhelming away form continued having won just one of their past 10 on the road in LaLiga.

A positive Espanyol were good value for the lead when Stefan Savic diverted into his own goal and Jan Oblak's heroics kept Atletico within touching distance when nudging a long-range effort on to the crossbar.

Atletico offered greater enthusiasm going forward after half-time and Saul restored parity with a ferocious volley, securing a share of the spoils as neither side managed to get a second in the end-to-end latter stages.

A scrappy opening brought a typically messy opener – Raul de Tomas meeting Wu Lei's low cross and the ball crossed the line via a touch off Savic.

Atletico failed to offer much of a response and were fortunate to not fall further behind just past the half-hour mark, with Victor Sanchez's stunning 30-yard volley tipped on to the bar by Oblak.

The Atletico goalkeeper made an important intervention just before half-time as well, getting down to parry Adrian Embarba's awkward free-kick away.

Espanyol were made to rue not adding to their lead as Atletico levelled early in the second half – Saul unleashing a rasping volley into the right side of the net from 25 yards after the hosts cleared a corner.

Joao Felix was introduced a few moments later and he swiftly made an impact, as his low cross was deflected on the post, with Alvaro Morata also hitting the upright from a yard out in the ensuing scramble.

A final chance fell to Espanyol late on, but Bernardo Espinosa headed wide as Atletico held on to the point that moves them back up to fourth ahead of Real Sociedad.