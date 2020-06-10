Santi Cazorla's top 25 LaLiga goals June 10, 2020 08:02 12:12 min LaLiga is back this week and to celebrate, we're taking a look at some of the best strikes from the league's best players. Today, it's Villarreal superstar and beloved Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla. WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT Highlights Villarreal Football laliga Santi Cazorla -Latest Videos 12:12 min Santi Cazorla's top 25 LaLiga goals 5:35 min EVERY goal from round 30 of the Bundesliga 26:53 min The Keys & Gray Show - 10 June 0:58 min Flick praises 'outstanding' Alphonso Davies 26:53 min Lallana agrees short-term deal to finish season 1:21 min RB Leipzig issues Upamecano transfer ultimatum 1:07 min Dybala open to play for Barcelona 2:14 min What makes a great number eight? 0:52 min Hegerberg fears women’s football could suffer most 27:06 min The Keys & Gray Show - 9 June