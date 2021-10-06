Robert Pires says Villarreal should target UCL October 6, 2021 07:38 3:27 min France legend Robert Pires played more than 100 games for Villarreal. He discusses the Yellow Submarine's fortunes in LaLiga this season under the guidance of Unai Emery. WATCH LaLiga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Interviews Villarreal Football LaLiga UEFA Champions League Robert Pires -Latest Videos 3:27 min Robert Pires says Villarreal should target UCL 0:19 min Leonardo slams 'disrespectful' Real Madrid 6:54 min Depay 'would never regret' Barcelona move 0:43 min Aurier enticed by Emery reunion at Villarreal 0:45 min Scaloni concerned by Dybala, Aguero injury woes 0:45 min Brazil boosted by return of Premier League stars 0:42 min Mancini demands more from in-form Italy 0:49 min Chiellini 'ashamed' of racism towards Napoli trio 1:33 min Varane hopes France rediscovers World Cup mojo 1:04 min Perez backtracks after hinting at Mbappe move