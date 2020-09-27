Ref got it right: Zidane addresses penalty critics September 27, 2020 04:16 0:46 min After escaping from Seville with a 3-2 win against Real Betis in LaLiga, Zinedine Zidane admitted his side suffered to get its rewards, but a dubious late penalty was fair in his eyes. WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial 🤔 It was a pretty #Panenka from @SergioRamos, but the debate over whether the penalty should have been awarded at all will continue to rage after it handed @realmadrid a fortunate late win over @RealBetis ▶️ https://t.co/OyVPtY7iCf | #LaLiga | #BetisRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/BVLQJ4CV6g — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) September 26, 2020 Interviews Real Betis Real Madrid Football laliga Zinedine Zidane -Latest Videos 0:46 min Ref got it right: Zidane addresses penalty critics 6:13 min Atalanta roars back to beat Torino 1:31 min Premier League: Burnley v Southampton 1:37 min LaLiga: Elche v Real Sociedad 1:35 min LaLiga: Valencia v Huesca 1:34 min LaLiga: Alaves v Getafe 5:27 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Benevento 6:13 min Serie A: Torino v Atalanta 3:52 min Serie A: Cagliari v Lazio 3:39 min Ligue 1: Marseille v Metz