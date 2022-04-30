Real Madrid lifts LaLiga trophy for the 35th time April 30, 2022 22:15 2:48 min Real Madrid collected its 35th LaLiga crown after beating Espanyol 4-0 at Santiago Bernabeu, where the celebrations began. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial Highlights Real Madrid Football LaLiga -Latest Videos 1:11 min Real Madrid celebrates title with victory parade 5:08 min 2 Bundesliga: Hansa Rostock v Paderborn 5:02 min 2. Bundesliga: Ingolstadt v Hamburger SV 2:17 min 2. Bundesliga: Dynamo Dresden v Jahn Regensburg 5:08 min 2. Bundesliga: Darmstadt v Erzgebirge 1:45 min LaLiga: Valencia v Levante 1:36 min LaLiga: Alaves v Villarreal 4:14 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Genoa 4:11 min Serie A: Cagliari v Hellas Verona 4:08 min Serie A: Spezia v Lazio