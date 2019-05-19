Zinedine Zidane continued with his rotation policy by changing half of his squad from the 3-1 loss at Real Sociedad last week, but his side produced another underwhelming display.

After a first half that saw them rely on Keylor Navas to keep them level, Los Merengues fell behind after the hour to a Loren Moron strike and their former player Jese added a second 15 minutes from time.

In what was billed as a possible farewell for a number of players ahead of a period of rebuilding, the home players were heavily jeered as they closed out a season with another new low and Gareth Bale languished as an unused substitute.

The game had a scrappy feel to it and it took 28 minutes for the first serious shot to arrive, with Navas tipping Marc Bartra's curler over the crossbar.

Karim Benzema squandered Madrid's best opportunity of the first half as he picked out the post from 14 yards - the sixth time he has hit the woodwork this term.

That miss almost proved instantly costly as a backpedalling Navas was forced to deal with Giovani Lo Celso's chip.

Betis was given a let off just before the hour mark when Vinicius Junior's shot was smothered by Pau Lopez at his near post, but it was the visitors who took the lead four minutes later through Moron.

Andres Guardado was given plenty of space down the left and picked out Moron at the back post for a first-time finish into the roof of the net, before Jese steered home a second after being teed up by Junior.