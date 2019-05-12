Madrid needed a win, combined with an Atletico Madrid defeat, to keep its chances of leapfrogging its city rival into second place alive, but it failed to gain a positive result on the road for the fifth straight league game since Zidane started his second spell as coach.

Brahim Diaz put Madrid ahead six minutes in at Anoeta, but Sociedad fought back through Mikel Merino before Jesus Vallejo received a red card for handball.

And though Willian Jose failed to convert the resulting penalty, Joseba Zaldua's header just before the hour and a first senior goal for Ander Barrenetxea earned Sociedad their second win over Madrid this term.

Diaz's first Madrid goal was a memorable one. Having exchanged passes with Karim Benzema, the former Manchester City man skipped past his marker and slotted a composed effort under Geronimo Rulli.

Madrid's lead was cancelled out 20 minutes later, though - Merino hammering home from the edge of the box moments after Mikel Oyarzabal had a goal ruled out for offside, with VAR upholding that decision after a lengthy check.

Matters were made worse for Madrid when Vallejo saw red for using a hand to deny Willian Jose a certain goal, but Sociedad's striker was unable to beat Thibaut Courtois from the spot.

Madrid's goalkeeper was at fault for Sociedad's second goal, however.

Having connected with Ruben Pardo's looping cross, Zaldua sent a header back across goal with Courtois wrong-footed, and Sociedad had the win wrapped up 10 minutes later.

After Oyarzabal rattled the woodwork, 17 year-old Barrenetxea reacted quickest to the loose ball, sending a powerful first-time finish under Courtois, with the crossbar preventing Adnan Januzaj adding further gloss.