December's reverse fixture finished goalless for the first time in 17 years and that was the way this latest tussle at Santiago Bernabeu was heading until Vinicius struck with a deflected effort.

Thibaut Courtois and Marc-Andre ter Stegen made vital saves with the game at 0-0 and both teams had efforts stopped on the line.

But Vinicius found a way through 19 minutes from time and Mariano Diaz added a second late on to end Madrid's seven-match winless league run in this fixture as Zidane's side moved a point clear at the summit.

Vinicius Junior's strike saw him replace Lionel Messi as the youngest Clasico goalscorer this century.

At the ripe age of 19 years, 233 days, Vinicius's deflected shot in the 71st minute put Madrid ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The diminutive forward eclipsed Barca superstar Messi, who was 26 days older when he scored his maiden Clasico goal in March 2007.

Messi was a peripheral figure as Madrid climbed above Barca to the top of the table, with substitute Mariano completing a 2-0 victory.