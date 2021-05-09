Ivan Rakitic had seemingly secured Sevilla a win that would have blown the title race wide open by scoring a late penalty, but deep into second-half stoppage time Kroos saw a hopeful shot hit Diego Carlos, who was unfortunate to see the ball end up in his own net.

Sevilla had taken the lead in the first half thanks to a lovely goal from Fernando, and it was good value for it against a Madrid side that still appeared to be labouring from its UEFA Champions League disappointment in midweek – its only moment of excitement coming via a disallowed Karim Benzema header.

It improved in the second period and levelled through Marco Asensio, that goal looking like the catalyst it needed to claim the win that would have put it top, but a switch that saw VAR overturn a Madrid spot-kick because of an incident in the opposing area left Zinedine Zidane's side in trouble.

Although able to cancel out Rakitic's successful kick, the result does Los Blancos little good as they are left two points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid with just three games remaining.