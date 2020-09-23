News emerged on Wednesday that midfielder Martin Odegaard had reportedly returned a positive test after Madrid's goalless draw with Real Sociedad.

The 21 year-old took part in training and was also in close contact with Sociedad's players at the weekend.

However, Madrid released a statement on its official website to announce no members of the squad have contracted COVID-19.

"Real Madrid communicates after the latest COVID-19 tests carried out on our first football team and their coaching staff, all the results have been negative," the statement read.

Madrid returns to action on Sunday (AEST) with a trip to Real Betis, which has won its opening two games to occupy second place in the division.