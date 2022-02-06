Real Betis v Villarreal February 6, 2022 22:21 1:35 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Villarreal MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Real Betis Villarreal Football LaLiga -Latest Videos 1:23 min Heavyweight champ Usyk makes pro football debut 0:23 min Mbappe denies agreeing Real Madrid move 4:07 min Serie A: Juventus v Hellas Verona 4:07 min Vlahovic not giving up on title hopes for Juve 4:16 min Serie A: Atalanta v Cagliari 3:09 min Bayern's Neuer faces layoff after knee surgery 10:25 min AFCON 2021: Senegal v Egypt 3:49 min LaLiga: Real Madrid v Granada 4:05 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Sassuolo 10:25 min Mane the hero as Senegal claims first AFCON title