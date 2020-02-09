The Catalan giant was dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club midweek, while Messi has been involved in a public spat with technical director Eric Abidal after he questioned the work ethic of some players under previous boss Ernesto Valverde.

Quique Setien's side got off to a terrible start against his former employer, with Sergio Canales's penalty putting the host ahead early on, but a wonderful goal from Frenkie de Jong pulled the champion level soon after.

Nabil Fekir - who was later dismissed for two bookable offences in quick succession - restored the host's advantage with a fine finish, before Sergio Busquets scored a second equaliser on the stroke of half-time.