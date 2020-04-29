Re-live Zidane's wonder-goal against Deportivo April 29, 2020 03:20 1:07 min Re-live this moment of magic from Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, who made this stunner against Deportivo look effortless. News Real Madrid Football laliga La Liga Zinedine Zidane -Latest Videos 0:47 min Davies's journey from refugee camp to Bayern 3:36 min The best of Erling Haaland at Dortmund 1:07 min Re-live Zidane's wonder-goal against Deportivo 1:00 min Is this the greatest LaLiga goal of all-time? 27:11 min The Keys & Gray Show - 29 April 0:26 min PSG makes UCL pledge despite Ligue 1 blow 1:39 min Murray jokes with Nadal not to be a 'bad loser' 0:26 min Ligue 1 season ended due to coronavirus pandemic 1:02 min Alphonso Davies eyes long-term future at left-back 7:23 min Eto'o believes Messi's legacy won't be beat