Quique Setien's men were top of the table by two points with 11 games to play when LaLiga was suspended last month because of COVID-19.

Rakitic feels Barca should be crowned league winner if it is top and the season is called off, even with rivals Real Madrid just two points adrift.

"We all want to play again and to win the league by playing," Rakitic told Movistar+. "I also understand that if we can't go back somehow, the season will have to end. If we are at the top then we will have to be the champions, but deadlines must be exhausted.

"The ideal scenario would be to finish whenever, but always with a well-made plan, especially considering next season too."

Out of contract in 2021, Rakitic has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou amid interest from elsewhere.

The Croatia international insisted he was content at Barcelona, saying: "I don't want to give the feeling of being angry or anything like that. It's not like that.

"I'm calm and happy where I am, but of course there are two sides and we want to do things well."