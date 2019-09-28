Karim Benzema nearly snatched the victory for Madrid with his headed effort 15 minutes from time at Wanda Metropolitano, forcing a great save out of Jan Oblak.

Joao Felix and Saul Niguez went closest for Atletico, which registered just one attempt on target as its winless run in competitive meetings with Madrid stretched to a seventh match.

Both teams ultimately lacked quality in the final third, but it is Madrid, which has now gone three matches without conceding in the league, that will be happier after climbing above surprise package Granada at the summit.

Atletico put seven goals past Madrid in July's pre-season clash in New Jersey and looked the more likely side to make a breakthrough in the first half of this latest showdown.

Joao Felix twice went close for the hosts, dragging a shot wide of the target with the angle against him and blasting narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Madrid had some promising moments of its own before the interval, though, with Toni Kroos testing Oblak twice in the space of three minutes late in the half.

Diego Someone introduced Angel Correa at half-time and the substitute headed over from a promising position four minutes after coming on.

Madrid forward Gareth Bale skied a shot soon after and Luka Modric, brought off the bench in an attempt to inspire Madrid, pulled one wide.

The game temporarily sparked into life in the final quarter as Benzema's header was palmed to safety by Oblak, three minutes after Saul glanced agonisingly wide.