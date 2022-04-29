WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The point earned could prove vital in the battle to stay out of the bottom three relegation places, with Cadiz two points clear of Granada, but now having played a game more.

Perez struck in the 66th minute with a sensational left-foot strike from the set-piece, equalising Youssef En-Nesyri's opener which had put Sevilla ahead in the 7th minute.

For Sevilla, the result represents another frustrating result as it tries to hold on to second spot, having already conceded the title to Real Madrid last weekend.

Barcelona, in third place, could move two points clear of Sevilla on Monday (AEST) with a win against Mallorca, which is also fighting with Cadiz to stay clear of the dropzone.

Fourh-placed Atletico Madrid is only three points from Julen Lopetegui's side, and faces Athletic Club on Sunday (AEST).

All three clubs are likely to cement a top four spot with champion Madrid regardless of results this weekend, securing their places in the UEFA Champions League for next season.