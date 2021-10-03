Paco Lopez sacked by Levante October 4, 2021 01:41 2:38 min Paco Lopez has become the first managerial casualty of the 2021-2022 LaLiga season, sacked by Levante after a run of 16 matches without a win stretching back to April. WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Levante Football LaLiga Paco Lopez -Latest Videos 5:03 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Dundee 5:26 min SPFL: Dundee United v Ross County 5:02 min SPFL: Livingston v St Mirren 5:23 min SPFL: Hearts v Motherwell 5:32 min SPFL: Rangers v Hibernian 5:21 min SFPL: Aberdeen v Celtic 3:00 min Ligue 1: Nantes v Troyes 2:43 min Ligue 1: Montpellier v Strasbourg 3:39 min Ligue 1: AS Monaco v Bordeaux 3:41 min Ligue 1: Angers v Metz