In one of the best all-round performances of a gripping LaLiga season, Argentinian midfielder Lucas Ocampos scored the winning goal, before producing the winning save, as Sevilla defeated Eibar 1-0 to move six points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal in the battle for the fourth UEFA Champions League qualifying spot.

Having spurned an earlier chance to give his side the lead, Ocampos made no mistake just shy of the hour mark, slotting the ball past Marko Dmitrovic to open the scoring.

The real drama would be reserved for stoppage time, when Eibar's Kike Garcia hit the post in a move that resulted in Sevilla 'keeper Tomas Vaclik leaving the field with a serious knee injury.

Up stepped Ocampos, donning the gloves and producing a point blank save - the follow-up shot cleared off the line by Jesus Navas - as the home side claimed an important victory on the road to qualification for the Champions League.