Get your football fix this weekend, with four mouth-watering clashes to run consecutively on beIN 1 from 9pm (AEST).

Real Madrid kicks things off at home to Levante at 9pm, before Juventus travels to Florence to take on Fiorentina as soon as the full-time whistle sounds.

Next up, we’re off to Germany for Bayern Munich’s top-of-the-table clash against RB Leipzig, before Barcelona hosts Valencia at 5am to cap off a stacked line-up of fixtures.

Real Madrid v Levante - 9pm on beIN 1

What looks like a one-sided affair on paper is anything but, with Real Madrid currently trailing Levante on the league table.

Fifth-placed Madrid has endured a tough start to the season with one win from its first three games and the pressure is on manager Zinedine Zidane to get three points at the Bernabeu.

Fiorentina v Juventus – 11pm on beIN 1

It’s not a rivalry born out of geography, politics or even competition but that hasn’t detracted from the animosity between Juventus and Fiorentina.

Juve heads to Florence looking to continue its perfect start to the season, while the home side will be desperate to get its first win of the campaign by humbling its decorated foe.

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich – 2.30am on beIN 1

It’s first v second in the Germany with Bayern Munich determined to reclaim its place at the top of the Bundesliga with a win over RB Leipzig, which continues to upset the natural order.

The Leipzig has trampled its opponents in the opening rounds, but the unbeaten side faces its first big test against a Bayern Munich side which has 11 goals from three league games.

Barcelona v Valencia – 5am beIN on 1

The final match of beIN’s football marathon sees Barcelona fellow Spanish powerhouse Valencia.

Barcelona is off to its worst start to a LaLiga season in more than a decade and will be desperate to appease its fans with a big win over Los Ches at Camp Nou.