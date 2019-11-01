Moreno stunner not enough as Eibar beats Villarreal November 1, 2019 01:02 1:17 min Gerard Moreno's late wonder-goal was cancelled out by Fabian Orellana deep in stoppage time as Eibar sunk Villarreal on Friday (AEDT). Missed the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Eibar Villarreal Football laliga La Liga -Latest Videos 0:51 min Okocha calls his legendary goal scored on Kahn 2:20 min Barty reflects on Kvitova rout 1:12 min LaLiga: Getafe v Granada 1:30 min LaLiga: Mallorca v Osasuna 1:17 min Moreno stunner in vein as Eibar beats Villarreal 3:50 min Serie A: AC Milan v SPAL 3:50 min Sublime Suso gets Pioli off the mark for AC Milan 1:04 min Barty progresses at WTA Finals 2:00 min SPFL: Motherwell v Kilmarnock 1:50 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Hearts