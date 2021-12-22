Moreno stars as Villarreal makes it three in a row December 22, 2021 04:57 6:00 min Star striker Gerard Moreno netted his second brace in as many games as Villarreal ended the year with a 5-2 thumping of Alaves - the Yellow Submarine's third straight win. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Villarreal Football LaLiga -Latest Videos 6:00 min Moreno stars as Villarreal makes it three in a row 1:33 min Xavi frustrated with draw against 10-man Sevilla 2:34 min Nketiah salutes team-mates after Arsenal hat-trick 4:09 min Serie A: Juventus v Cagliari 3:55 min Serie A: Genoa v Atalanta 4:23 min Araujo salvages draw for Barcelona at Sevilla 2:34 min Nketiah hopes Cup form translates to league 5:58 min Carabao Cup: Arsenal v Sunderland 5:58 min Nketiah treble helps Arsenal sink Sunderland 4:09 min Juve grabs win to close gap on top four