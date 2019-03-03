Spain striker Morata opened his Atletico account in last weekend's victory over Villarreal and boosted his tally to three goals in two games with a pair of headers in the space of three first-half minutes.

Diego Simeone's side needed three points to stay in touch with LaLiga leader Barca, which edged Real Madrid 1-0 in El Clasico on Sunday (AEDT), and had to complete the job with 10 men after Koke received a second yellow in the 62nd minute.

But the home side, unbeaten in their 10 previous outings across all competitions, failed to make the advantage count and could not keep the Rojiblancos from moving five points clear of their city rivals.

Morata passed up two early opportunities but not did take long to find his scoring groove.

Diego Godin flicked on a Thomas Lemar corner and the on-loan striker stooped to head in the opener in the 30th minute.

Then, from Koke's inviting right-sided free-kick, the 26-year-old timed his leap well and nodded past Geronimo Rulli, putting the visitor firmly in command at half-time.

It looked likely to go untroubled until midfielder Koke, already walking a tightrope after his first-half foul on Theo Hernandez, foolishly earned a second booking for impeding Joseba Zaldua's progress.

Socieded eventually worked Jan Oblak in the 76th minute, the Slovenia international diving to his right to parry a smart Mikel Merino header.

But the goalkeeper otherwise had precious little to do as Atletico comfortably navigated the closing exchanges, ensuring Imanol Alguacil's men remain stuck in eighth.