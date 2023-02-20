The Croatia captain's Madrid deal is due to expire at the end of this season, but he is eager to remain with the LaLiga, European and Club World Cup champion.

Midfielder Modric revealed on the eve of the Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash at Liverpool there have been no developments over his future.

The long-serving 37-year-old reiterated he will not remain at Santiago Bernabeu if he does not feel he can make a significant contribution.

He said: "I can't say anything about the renewal because I haven't spoken to the club. I'm very calm. I always repeat the same thing. I want to continue here. I feel well and I want to continue in Madrid.

"I have to speak and know what the club thinks. I want to deserve to continue, not to be given [a new deal] as a gift. Nobody has ever given me anything. I want to continue out of merit.

"Nothing can change my relationship or my thoughts with the club. Madrid is the club of my life and nobody can break that or change it.

"I've been here for 11 years and I know that the demand is maximum. Many things are said from outside, it's normal because it's the best club in the world. Toni [Kroos] and I played together before the World Cup and now it seems that we can't.

"We've won a lot. It doesn't bother me, I'm used to it. We have to do well."

Liverpool has endured a difficult season, but will face Los Blancos on a high from back-to-back Premier League wins over neighbour Everton and Newcastle United.

Modric is well aware of the task Madrid face on Merseyside.

He said: "A very important, very tough game awaits us, against a very good opponent in a historic stadium with tremendous fans and it's a lot of pressure.

"We have to play well to get a positive result for the second leg. We have to be at the highest level, being together and helping each other."