Messi the provider as Barca closes the gap

Lionel Messi provided two assists as goals from Jordi Alba and Ilaix Moriba saw off Osasuna 2-0 to propel Barcelona to within two points of LaLiga leader Atletico Madrid.

With Atleti going head-to-head with Real Madrid in Monday's El Derbi, Barca took the chance to apply pressure to its title rivals by claiming an eighth successive away win in LaLiga.

Messi played an integral role, teeing up Alba to break the deadlock with a sublime pass – eight of the full-back's last 16 club goals have been assisted by Barca's number 10, Messi.

His second assist was more subtle, with a gentle lay-off setting the stage for Ilaix to thump in his maiden Barca goal, and Koeman can now tune into the Madrid derby with his team in a strong position.

