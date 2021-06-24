Messi is out of contract at Camp Nou and the superstar captain has been linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

But Messi is poised to re-sign, with an official deal reportedly only a matter of time.

ROUND-UP

- Manchester United is edging closer to signing long-time transfer target and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, reports Bild.

- Diario AS claims Real Madrid is set to rival Arsenal for Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak. The Sweden international appeals as a more affordable option compared to Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

- Inter star Achraf Hakimi is expected to join PSG, says Romano. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed until 2026. He has also been linked with Chelsea.

- Premier League champion City is willing to wait a year to sign a striker if it is unable to prise Harry Kane from Tottenham, according to ESPN. Kane has been linked with City, United, Chelsea, Madrid and Barca amid reports he wants to leave Spurs. With Tottenham unwilling to sell Kane, City is prepared to wait in the transfer market as it also eyes Haaland.

- Mundo Deportivo claims Inter wants to sign Barca full-back Jordi Alba, with the Serie A holder willing to offer three players – Milan Skriniar, Lautaro Martinez and Marcelo Brozovic.

- Maurizio Sarri's Lazio is close to signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, reports Sky Sport Italia.

- West Ham has made a bid to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. The Serbia international has previously been linked with Tottenham, United and Milan.