The defending champion confirmed this week that Messi has a quadriceps injury and cannot train as normal with the rest of the first-team squad.

The Barca captain continued to work separately on Saturday, but photographs and video released by the club indicate his recovery is on track.

Barcelona returns to action against Real Mallorca on 14 June (AEST) in its first game since the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nelson Semedo also trained away from the squad as the full-back works on fitness problems of his own.

Barca trained at Camp Nou as head coach Quique Setien is keen for his players to get used to playing inside an empty stadium.

All LaLiga matches are to be held behind closed doors for the foreseeable future in order to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.