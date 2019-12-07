Messi parades the Ballon d'Or to the Camp Nou December 7, 2019 22:04 1:00 min It was a family affair as Lionel Messi's sons presented him with his sixth Ballon d'Or before the LaLiga match against Mallorca at Camp Nou. HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Messi scores hat-trick as Barcelona trounces Mallorca Highlights Barcelona Football Lionel Messi laliga Ballon d'Or -Latest Videos 1:30 min Premier League: Manchester City v Man Utd 3:59 min LaLiga: Real Madrid v Espanyol 4:25 min Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich 1:30 min Derby delight for Manchester United 1:31 min Son rises as Spurs bounce back in style 1:31 min Dominant Liverpool sinks Bournemouth 4:25 min Bensebaini brace hands Bayern another loss 1:31 min Calvert-Lewin brace sinks Chelsea 3:59 min Real Madrid marches on despite Mendy dismissal 4:04 min Championship: Millwall v Nottingham Forest