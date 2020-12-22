Having drawn level with Pele's haul of 643 goals for Santos with a header in a 2-2 draw with Valencia on Sunday (AEDT), Messi made it 644 in Barca colours across all competitions on Wednesday (AEDT).

Having created Clement Lenglet's opener before playing a key part in Martin Braithwaite making it 2-0 before the interval, Messi swept home from Pedri's clever flick in the 65th minute.

It rounded off a fine performance from Ronald Koeman's side, who ended their winless run in LaLiga away games at the fifth time of asking.