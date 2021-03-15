Lionel Messi has matched Xavi's record for the most appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.

The club captain started Monday's LaLiga match with Huesca, taking him to 767 games for the club he first joined as a 12-year-old.

Messi already boasts the record for the most trophies won (34) and most goals scored (658) for Barca.

The 33 year-old and former midfielder Xavi are the only players in the club's history to have surpassed 700 games for the Catalans, with Andres Iniesta next on the all-time appearance list on 674.

To date, Messi has featured in 510 LaLiga matches, while playing 149 Champions League fixtures, 79 Copa del Rey games, 20 in the Supercopa de Espana, five in the Club World Cup and four in the UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking before the Huesca game, head coach Ronald Koeman described it as "an incredible number of games".

"That also shows what Xavi did for the club, and now Messi will equal the number games of Xavi," he said.

"It will be a great day and then the next that will be one more than Xavi achieved with Barcelona. It is incredible because that shows how important he is and was for Barcelona.

"The number of games, the number of goals, the number of hat-tricks, the number of titles.

"Let's hope that we will continue with Leo, winning titles, what he showed and what he did for this club."

Messi tops LaLiga's goalscoring charts this season with 19 as Barca look to close within four points of leader Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina star has been involved in five goals in two games against Huesca in LaLiga (two goals and three assists), including two goals and two assists in his only league appearance against them at Camp Nou.

Barcelona has gone 16 games without losing in LaLiga (W13 D3) – the best current unbeaten streak of any team in Eurppe's five major leagues.