The United States international netted in each half after Antoine Griezmann had broken the deadlock against his former club.

Messi marked a club-record 768th appearance in all competitions with Barca's fourth and sixth goals either side of a superb fifth from Ousmane Dembele, capping a resounding victory for Ronald Koeman's men on the road, with Ander Barrenetxea grabbing the hosts' consolation.

Barca's most impressive league win of the season lifted it into second place behind Atleti, which earlier beat Deportivo Alaves, and means it heads into the international break on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

La Real posed an early threat on the break, Marc-Andre ter Stegen making a solid block to deny Alexander Isak, but they fell behind 37 minutes in courtesy of their former star.

Ousmane Dembele should have buried Jordi Alba's cross but, after Alex Remiro's save, Griezmann pounced to blast the ball home.

Barca doubled the lead two minutes before half-time, Dest producing a confident low finish after a clever turn and slide-rule pass from Messi, all after Ter Stegen had produced another fine stop following a loose goal kick.

👊🏻 #LionelMessi with the 🔥 assist as @sergino_dest opens his account for @FCBarcelona | It's 2-0 to Ronald Koeman's men at half-time | second half coming up LIVE on beIN 3



📺 Available via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/4sLmBYqFnj pic.twitter.com/Ejr5PzyCCl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 21, 2021

Any hope of a Sociedad comeback was lost seven minutes into the second half, Alba surging into the box and crossing for Dest to prod in a surprise second goal.

There was less of a shock about the scorer of Barca's fourth, Messi lifting a composed finish over Remiro after a fine ball over the top from Sergio Busquets.

Dembele had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside but was not to be denied a second time, the France winger waltzing his way into the penalty area before drilling a low finish past Remiro.

The home side did at least get off the mark, substitute Barrenetxea powering an unstoppable effort beyond Ter Stegen from the edge of the box, but Messi completed the rout with a neat near-post finish after a fine move involving Alba and Riqui Puig.