Messi late show spares Koeman

Juventus comprehensively beat Barca 3-0 in midweek to deny it top spot in their Champions League group - a reverse that came on the back of a 2-1 LaLiga loss at Cadiz.

Despite ceding possession as expected for long periods, Levante looked set to hold out for a result to pile further pressure on embattled Barca manager Ronald Koeman.

Plenty of questions over the Dutchman's stewardship of Barcelona will remain, but Messi surging onto Frenkie De Jong's perfectly weighted through-ball for an assured finish will buy him a little breathing space.

⚽️ After a frustrating 75 minutes, #LionelMessi finally breaks the deadlock for @FCBarcelona against @LevanteUD | Closing stages LIVE NOW on beIN 1! #BARLEV pic.twitter.com/S8k3RBWtTz — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 13, 2020

Koeman opted for experience at a time of adversity, recalling Sergio Busquets and Philippe Coutinho to his starting line-up, and the latter blazed over from Sergino Dest's first-minute cross.

Barca's vulnerabilities were on show soon enough, as Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved with his feet to thwart former Real Madrid youngster Jorge de Frutos.

Ter Stegen's opposite number, Aitor Fernandez, denied maligned forward duo Martin Braithwaite and Griezmann, although Roger Marti again unpicked the host side as Dani Gomez thrashed over.

Clement Lenglet should have scored when Fernandez parried Griezmann's header from Messi's 21st-minute free-kick, with the Levante goalkeeper's finest work of the first half coming five minutes before the interval.

He reacted sharply when Griezmann volleyed through a crowd of players on the end of Messi's chipped cross.

Mickael Malsa got back to make a vital sliding challenge as Messi's old link-up with Jordi Alba almost bore fruit and Levante was increasingly pegged into its own box during the early stages of the second half.

There were few clear chances to show for that dominance, with Fernandez frustrating Messi twice more at close quarters.

Only when De Jong carved out space for Messi to run in behind a tiring Levante backline was the duel decisively settled.