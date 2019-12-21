The Argentina superstar had been unusually subdued for much of the match, appearing a little off the pace, but he produced a ferocious 25-yard effort in the second half to ensure he finishes the sixth successive calendar year with at least half a century of goals.

Alaves kept Barca at bay for only 14 minutes, as Antoine Griezmann scored his fourth goal in seven matches across all competitions, and Arturo Vidal doubled the lead with a fierce strike just before half-time.

The visitors did hit back through Pere Pons early in the second half, offering some encouragement, but Messi effectively ended their hopes with his wonderful strike and Luis Suarez, who had set up the first three goals, deservedly got in on the act late on converting a controversial penalty.

The warning signs were there early on for Alaves, as Messi had a goal disallowed in the 10th minute as a VAR (video assistant referee) review identified him to have strayed marginally offside.

But with its next move, Barca opened the scoring, Griezmann placing a right-footed effort into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box after Suarez's lay off.

Vidal was similarly decisive late in the half, receiving Suarez's pass and blasting an emphatic strike in across goal.

Alaves began the second period brightly and got itself a lifeline through Pons's powerful header, leaving Marc-Andre ter Stegen no chance when arriving late to meet Ruben Duarte's cross.

But Messi turned on the style 21 minutes from time when lashing in from almost 30 yards despite being seemingly surrounded.

The excellent Suarez then rounded off the scoring soon after, converting from 12 yards after a VAR review deemed Martin Aguirregabiria to have handled the Uruguayan's previous header.