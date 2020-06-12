WATCH Mallorca v Barcelona LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Barca returns to LaLiga action on Sunday from 6am (AEST) with a trip to Son Moix after the coronavirus-enforced break, and a win over a relegation-threatened opponent will see it extend its lead at top of the table.

Spain's reigning champion sits two points clear of rival Real Madrid, which is not in action until Monday (AEST) when it hosts Eibar in the capital.

Messi's fitness was a major concern ahead of the resumption, the talismanic forward dealing with a quadriceps injury, but he has suffered no further setbacks since returning to training with the rest of the squad at the start of the week.

"He's ready to play, he's perfectly okay. He's trained well, there is no problem," Setien said.

"Messi and a lot of these players know how to gauge things and how to save their strength when necessary.

"As for breaks, we'll see. For some, the more time they're on the pitch, the better."

As for Suarez, the striker had seemingly been set to miss the remainder of the 2019-2020 campaign with a knee injury before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Uruguay international is back for the rearranged season run-in, both in terms of domestic duties and the UEFA Champions League.

However, Setien will be cautious with a player who is returning from a lengthy lay-off, meaning Suarez will not play the whole game against Mallorca.

"Surely he is to be a starter, but not for the full 90 minutes," the Barca boss explained.

"We will not take risks after five months. It will be good for him to play and he will need games to be the same as he was before."

Suarez has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season but has not featured since 9 January.