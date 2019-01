Ernesto Valverde's decision to rest Messi almost backfired after Martin Braithwaite cancelled out a goal from Ousmane Dembele, who was later forced off injured, but the Argentinian came off the bench to inspire Suarez's goal and then rounded out proceedings.

Dembele was almost unplayable right from the start and it came as no surprise to see him find the breakthrough with a tidy finish just after the half-hour mark.

The France international was unfortunately replaced due to a suspected hamstring problem shortly after Braithwaite made the scores level, but Suarez put Barca back in front in the 71st minute after Messi's shot had been saved, and its main man made sure the five-point gap to second-place Atletico Madrid was restored.

The lively Dembele was crucial when Barca's dominance finally resulted in a chance in the 31st minute, the forward feeding Suarez, who prodded into the side-netting from an acute angle.

But Leganes was not so lucky just over 60 seconds later.

Gerard Pique found Dembele after a charging run up the right flank and the winger darted inside, offloaded to Jordi Alba, before then steering the Spaniard's cut-back in off the right-hand post from 12 yards.

Despite Barca's control, Leganes levelled out of nowhere in the 57th minute – Braithwaite slamming home from close range after an excellent run and cross from the right by Youssef En-Nesyri, adding to his goal against Real Madrid midweek.

Messi was introduced shortly after and, although Barca lost Dembele to an innocuous-looking injury, the home side moved up through the gears to seal the win.

The Argentinian's long-range strike was saved by Ivan Cuellar, but Suarez bundled in – catching the goalkeeper in the process – to secure the points, despite a lengthy VAR delay.

Messi then completed the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time, emphatically firing home with his right foot from the centre of the box after receiving Alba's pass.