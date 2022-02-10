McManaman reflects on 'best' call to join Madrid February 10, 2022 21:47 0:58 min Steve McManaman won the UEFA Champions League just a year after joining Real Madrid in 1999. WATCH Real Madrid in LaLiga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Real Madrid Football LaLiga UEFA Champions League Steve McManaman -Latest Videos 1:30 min Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal 0:35 min Arteta baffled by bizarre Martinelli send off 1:30 min Premier League: Liverpool v Leicester 1:30 min Arsenal holds on after bizarre Martinelli send off 1:30 min Jota doubles up as Liverpool downs Leicester 2:55 min Rublev outclasses Kwon in Rotterdam 2:27 min Tsitsipas books quarter finals meet with de Minaur 0:58 min McManaman reflects on 'best' call to join Madrid 0:39 min Perth Glory stars baffled by strange decision 0:57 min Palmeiras stars primed for match of a lifetime