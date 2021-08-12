Maty Ryan felt 'blindsided' by Brighton exit August 12, 2021 06:10 0:54 min Socceroos goalkeeper Maty Ryan felt spoke candidly about his Brighton exit, saying he felt 'blindsided' and the 29 year-old is now determined to perform for Real Sociedad. WATCH LaLiga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News Real Sociedad Brighton & Hove Albion Football laliga La Liga Mat Ryan -Latest Videos 5:13 min Barbosa gives Flamengo commanding first-leg lead 0:54 min Maty Ryan felt 'blindsided' by Brighton exit 5:40 min Mineiro jags crucial 'away' goal at River Plate 11:22 min QPR sinks Leyton Orient in shootout 1:31 min Kepa's shootout heroics seal Super Cup for Chelsea 0:56 min Foden to miss opening month with foot injury 1:16 min Barcelona faces monumental post-Messi rebuild 36:01 min Xavi 'so sad' for Messi and Barcelona 36:01 min Messi dreams of winning Champions League with PSG 0:25 min PSG boss expects Mbappe to stay with Messi arrival