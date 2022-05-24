Mat Ryan loving La Real life May 24, 2022 06:39 16:42 min In this wide-ranging interview, Australia captain Mat Ryan discusses his return to LaLiga in 21/22 with Real Sociedad, the Socceroos' chances of qualifying for Qatar 22, Barcelona Down Under and more! WATCH Mat Ryan in LaLiga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Real Sociedad Football Australia LaLiga World Cup Aussies Abroad Mat Ryan -Latest Videos 16:42 min Mat Ryan loving La Real life 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 2:26 min Mbappe reveals he was in talks to join Liverpool 4:29 min St Johnstone smashes Inverness to stay up 1:30 min Tomljanovic stuns Kontaveit at Roland Garros 6:06 min Hertha stuffs Hamburg to avoid relegation 1:30 min Nadal dominates to start French Open campaign 2:26 min Mbappe stayed at PSG for evolved project 1:04 min Osaka hints at Wimbledon snub 1:57 min Ten Hag non-committal on Rangnick role at United