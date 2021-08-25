The talismanic forward has reportedly told PSG it is his dream to play for the Spanish giant.

Los Blancos are said to have made a £137million bid to sign the 22 year-old France forward, who has less than a year remaining on his contract at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe has scored 133 goals and provided 63 assists in 174 appearances for PSG since his move from Monaco, winning three Ligue 1 titles.

Leonardo has pointed the finger at Madrid but insists that should the right offer be presented to the club, PSG will not stand in Mbappe's way.

"We verbally said no to Real Madrid," he said. "This is very far from what is considered to be a sufficient value – far from what we paid for the same player at 18 years old – especially since we will have to pay part of this sum to Monaco.

"The club's position has always been to keep and renew Kylian's contract. There have been several meetings in this regard, and that remains our objective.

"We made a proposal to Kylian at the level of the other top players and we even did more recently. After that, if a player wants to leave, we're not going to hold him back. But he will leave on our terms. We do not close the door to anyone but we have not received a new offer.

"This proposal seven days from the end of the market looks like a strategy of Real Madrid to get a no from us, and then say that they tried everything to have the player free in less than a year.

"Real have had a disrespectful, incorrect and even illegal attitude since you don't have the right to contact a player directly. This is unacceptable."