Fresh from a UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg triumph over Liverpool, Zinedine Zidane's side started in blistering fashion and was two up inside the opening 30 minutes thanks to a sublime Benzema flick and deflected Kroos free-kick.
Oscar Mingueza set up a dramatic final half-hour with his second goal of the season and Casemiro was sent off in the 90th minute, but Madrid held on at a sodden Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium to seal a third consecutive win against Barca in all competitions for the first time since 1978.
The result means Los Blancos leapfrog Barca and neighbour Atletico Madrid to the league summit, although Diego Simeone's Atleti can reclaim top spot with just a draw against Real Betis on Monday (AEST).