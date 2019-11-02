Three goals in the space of seven second-half minutes saw Levante defeat leader Barca 3-1 earlier in the day, but Madrid offered little for much of the encounter at Santiago Bernabeu as it failed to move above its bitter rival.

Eden Hazard had an early goal disallowed by VAR (video assistant referee), but instead of paving the way for a dominant Madrid display, Los Blancos were found lacking going forward, even if Joel Robles did make a fine save from Sergio Ramos just before the break.

Mendy should have made the breakthrough shortly after the hour, but an abysmal finish from the left-back summed up a frustrating outing for Madrid, which nevertheless moved level on points with Barca, although it trails on goal difference.

Hazard thought he had driven home his second LaLiga goal in the eighth minute, only for VAR to disallow his effort for offside.

Toni Kroos had Robles beaten with a free-kick soon after, though his effort sailed just wide, before Betis finally offered a threat - Nabil Fekir flashing an effort across the face of goal.

Madrid's opener looked set to come from an unlikely source when Karim Benzema teed up Ramos, but Robles stood his ground to make a fantastic stop, before Thibaut Courtois kept out Loren Moron's long-range strike at the other end.

A few moments after having a penalty appeal rightly turned down, Mendy raced through on Betis's goal but failed to keep his composure when one-on-one with Robles, slicing his attempt into the side-netting.

Zouhair Feddal wore a nervous expression when VAR went back to check a potential handball a little later, though Betis's luck was in, the video system deeming no offence had occurred.

Betis's defence was breached twice in quick succession in the final minutes, yet Robles again came to their rescue, thwarting Vinicius Junior a couple of times before Feddal hooked clear off the line, with Madrid forced to settle for a point.