Madrid celebrates LaLiga title April 30, 2022 21:40 3:22 min The Madridstas were out in force on the streets of the Spanish capital to celebrate Real Madrid winning LaLiga once again, the title guaranteed after its 4-0 victory over Espanyol on Sunday (AEST). MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial Highlights Real Madrid Football LaLiga -Latest Videos 1:11 min Real Madrid celebrates title with victory parade 5:08 min 2 Bundesliga: Hansa Rostock v Paderborn 5:02 min 2. Bundesliga: Ingolstadt v Hamburger SV 2:17 min 2. Bundesliga: Dynamo Dresden v Jahn Regensburg 5:08 min 2. Bundesliga: Darmstadt v Erzgebirge 1:45 min LaLiga: Valencia v Levante 1:36 min LaLiga: Alaves v Villarreal 4:14 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Genoa 4:11 min Serie A: Cagliari v Hellas Verona 4:08 min Serie A: Spezia v Lazio