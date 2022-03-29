Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Lopetegui is reportedly on United's shortlist to succeed interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the campaign.

Lopetegui is rumoured to have been added to a list that also includes Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and favourite Erik ten Hag.

The 55-year-old has rebuilt his reputation with Sevilla since being dismissed by Spain and then Real Madrid, where he lasted just 138 days.

In two full seasons at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Lopetegui has delivered back-to-back top-four finishes and won the Europa League, beating United en route to that success.

Lopetegui has been linked with other clubs as well in recent times, apparently turning down Tottenham before they hired Nuno Espirito Santo last year, and it would seem he also has little interest in a move to Old Trafford.

"I've said it many times before: I am where I want to be, at Seville," Lopetegui told ABC de Sevilla. "I'm happy. I can develop my work here in the best possible way. I've no doubts.

"In football, no one ever knows where you might go, but I have no doubts. My will is firm. I am where I really want to be."

Sevilla suffered a disappointing Europa League last-16 exit to West Ham earlier this month, but Lopetegui's side are second in LaLiga with nine games to go.

The Spanish club's sporting director Monchi recently backed Lopetegui to stay at the helm for many years to come, and the former goalkeeper appreciates that support.

"I am very grateful for the words of Monchi," he said. "It's a comment that marks the club's intentions, just as I mark mine. But I have to prove all of that with my day-to-day work.

"We have to always be on our toes. We have to give our all and ensure we always live up to expectations by doing a job good. We will continue in this way.

"The confidence I have felt at this club from day one is absolute, something I will always be grateful for. I will try to return that."