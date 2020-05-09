The club welcomed players back to its complex, but the Brazilian left-back Lodi was seemingly not one of head coach Diego Simeone’s squad to report for duty.

[🎥] Our players get back to work at our training complex.



💪 #ToReturnIsToWin

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/7c6TDGbA0b — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 9, 2020

The 22-year-old is asymptomatic, Marca reported, and must test negative before he can resume work at Atleti's facilities.

Atletico has not officially commented on Lodi's health situation, but the club appeared to allude to his situation with a Twitter message to supporters.

It read: "Renan Lodi salutes you from home. See you soon on the pitch!"

[📸] @renan_lodi salutes you from home.

See you soon on the pitch!

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/uSZBKRcSKZ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 9, 2020

Lodi has been a regular in Simeone's team this season, starting 20 LaLiga games in his first campaign in Spain.

Atletico's players trained individually on Saturday, spread across various pitches to allow for social distancing.

[🔙⚽] We are back!

Our players work individually distributed in several fields at our training complex.



💪 #ToReturnIsToWin

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/TwwVK3H0Fj — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 9, 2020

Barcelona returned to training on Friday and Real Madrid's squad will assemble on Monday, with LaLiga targeting a mid-June resumption.

The league was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 crisis.